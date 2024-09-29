Israel strikes dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen; hits 120 Hezbollah sites in latest Lebanon attacks

Israel on Sunday carried out multiple airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen and launched a fresh barrage against the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which is still reeling from a series of deadly blows to its command structure as well as the killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanon's health ministry said that airstrikes near the southern city of Sidon and in the northern province of Baalbek-Hermel killed nearly 50 more people and injured 47, as Israel's military continued its bombardment of Hezbollah targets.

The Israeli military also stated that it had struck several Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, including power stations and a seaport, using dozens of aircraft in response to a recent attack on Israel. The Houthis had launched a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion airport on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arriving.

According to initial reports from Houthi-backed media, the strikes killed four people and wounded more than 30.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that the country would strike at foes regardless of distance. "Our message is clear—for us, no place is too far," Gallant said in a statement issued by his office after he monitored the strikes from an air force command and control room approximately 2,000 kilometres from Yemen.

"In a large-scale air operation today, dozens of Air Force aircraft, including fighter jets, refuelling planes, and reconnaissance aircraft, attacked military-use targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeida areas of Yemen," Israeli military spokesman Captain David Avraham said in a statement to AFP.

"The IDF (military) targeted power stations and a seaport used for oil imports," the military statement noted.

In July, Israel also struck Hodeida port, causing what a port official estimated to be at least $20 million in damage, following a Houthi drone strike that penetrated Israel's air defences and killed a civilian in Tel Aviv.

The sites targeted on Sunday were used by the Houthis, who seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, to "transfer Iranian weaponry to the region and supplies for military needs," the statement added.

The Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah station reported on Sunday that Israeli strikes targeted "the ports of Hodeidah and Ras Issa," as well as two power stations, after previously announcing "Israeli aggression on Hodeida."

The Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV stated that a port worker and three engineers were killed, with 33 others wounded in the "initial toll," adding that ambulance and rescue teams were still searching for missing individuals.