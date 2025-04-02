Netanyahu says Israel will establish new security corridor across Gaza to pressure Hamas

DEIR AL-BALAH: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Israel is creating a new security corridor across Gaza. Israel also said it plans to take control of large areas in Gaza and launched airstrikes that Palestinian health officials say killed more than 40 people.

Netanyahu said the corridor will be called the Morag corridor, named after a former Jewish settlement between Rafah and Khan Younis. This suggests it will run between these two southern cities.

Israel has said it will continue the war with Hamas until the group returns the remaining hostages, disarms, and leaves Gaza. The country ended a ceasefire in March and has stopped all imports of food, fuel, and humanitarian aid for the past month.

"We are increasing the pressure step by step, so that they will give us our hostages. And the more they do not give, the more the pressure will increase until they do," Netanyahu said.