PM Modi will leave for Thailand on April 3 to attend BIMSTC summit, folllowed by visit to Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Thailand tomorrow to attend the BIMSTEC summit. After the summit, he will visit Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6.

The BIMSTEC summit on April 4 will focus on improving maritime cooperation. Leaders will sign an agreement called the Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation. This agreement will help in better cargo and passenger transport across the Bay of Bengal. It will also improve trade and connectivity among BIMSTEC countries, which include Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

During the summit, a Vision 2030 document will be released. This document will provide a long-term growth and development plan for the region. The agreement on maritime transport will help boost trade, travel, and connectivity among the member countries. The pact is expected to strengthen maritime links and use the region's strategic location to its advantage.

The Vision 2030 document will cover important areas such as agriculture, food security, connectivity, climate change, disaster management, and sustainable development. Member countries are expected to align their development plans with this vision to ensure better regional cooperation and prosperity.

To further improve regional cooperation, several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed between BIMSTEC and international organizations like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). These agreements will focus on security, economic growth, and social development, opening doors for new partnerships and initiatives.

The summit will also work on strengthening BIMSTEC's structure. Leaders will adopt new rules of procedure to support the BIMSTEC Charter, which became effective in May 2024. These efforts will make BIMSTEC stronger and better prepared to address regional challenges, officials said.

The Report of the Eminent Persons Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC will also be presented. This report was created after six meetings and discussions with stakeholders in 2024. It will provide recommendations for BIMSTEC's future and steps for member states to follow. The findings in the report are expected to shape future cooperation in the region.

A BIMSTEC Summit Declaration will also be adopted. This declaration will include the leaders’ vision and plans for BIMSTEC’s future. The summit will also discuss the Bangkok Vision 2030, an important document that will guide future cooperation among the member countries.

India has played a key role in BIMSTEC’s development. India hosts several important centers, including the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, which works on energy connectivity and creating a regional energy grid. India also leads efforts in security, focusing on fighting terrorism, transnational crime, and violent extremism. Additionally, India hosts the BIMSTEC Centre for Weather and Climate, which helps with disaster management and weather forecasting, both important for a region affected by extreme weather and natural disasters.