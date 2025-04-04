Israel expands ground invasion of Gaza City, killing at least 30 Palestinians since dawn

GAZA CITY: Israel announced the launch of a new ground offensive in Gaza City on Friday, with rescuers saying military operations had killed at least 30 people across the Palestinian territory since dawn.

Israel has pushed since the collapse of a short-lived truce in the war with Hamas to seize territory in Gaza in what it has called a strategy to force the militants to free hostages still in captivity.

Simultaneously, Israel has escalated attacks on Lebanon and Syria, with a strike in the south Lebanese city of Sidon killing a Hamas commander along with his son, who was also a member of the militant group's armed wing.

In Gaza City, the Israeli military said ground troops had begun conducting operations in the Shujaiya area "in order to expand the security zone."

Gaza's civil defence agency said that Israeli military operations had killed at least 30 people in the Palestinian territory since dawn, adding that the toll was "not final." A single Israeli strike on Khan Yunis killed at least 25 people, a medical source at the southern city's Nasser Hospital told AFP.

"The situation is very dangerous, and there is death coming at us from every direction," Elena Halas told AFP via text message, adding that she and her family were trapped in her sister's house in Shujaiya.

Defence Minister Israel Katz had said on Wednesday that Israel would bolster its military presence inside the Gaza Strip to "destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure."

The operation would "seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones", he said, without specifying how much territory.