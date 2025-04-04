PM Modi advocates for Myanmar's democratic restoration, strengthens bilateral ties at BIMSTEC summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the urgent need for the early restoration of Myanmar's democratic process through credible and inclusive elections during his first meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on Friday,
The Prime Minister expressed condolences for the loss of life and the damage caused by the recent earthquake in Myanmar as the two sides discussed India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance to the country.
“The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar, including through credible and inclusive elections, and that India would support all efforts, as it has in the past, at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable, and democratic future,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
The Prime Minister conveyed to the Senior General that as the first responder, India stands with Myanmar “in this hour of need, and is ready to deploy more material assistance as might be needed.”
Nearly 250 Indian personnel, including a Field Hospital and search and rescue teams, are on the ground, supporting Myanmar authorities in their efforts to search for survivors and provide aid and relief to those in need.
The Prime Minister also appreciated the support that Myanmar has extended for the rescue and repatriation, including very recently, of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centers operating on the borders between Myanmar and Thailand. “Both leaders also agreed on the importance of cooperating on matters such as activities of insurgent groups along the borders, transnational crimes, and human trafficking also along the India-Myanmar border,” Misri said.
Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli, reviewing the unique and close relationship between the two sides.
An official readout about the meeting said that Nepal is a “priority partner” for India under its Neighbourhood First policy, and the meeting between the leaders upheld the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress in enhancing physical and digital connectivity, people-to-people linkages, and in the domain of energy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had an audience with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan at the Dusit Palace.
“They exchanged views on shared cultural heritage between India and Thailand. In this context, they spoke about the relics of Lord Buddha which travelled from India to Thailand last year and the positive impact the initiative has had in further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.