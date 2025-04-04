PM Modi advocates for Myanmar's democratic restoration, strengthens bilateral ties at BIMSTEC summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the urgent need for the early restoration of Myanmar's democratic process through credible and inclusive elections during his first meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of Myanmar's State Administration Council, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on Friday,

The Prime Minister expressed condolences for the loss of life and the damage caused by the recent earthquake in Myanmar as the two sides discussed India's ongoing efforts under Operation Brahma to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief, and medical assistance to the country.

“The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of early restoration of the democratic process in Myanmar, including through credible and inclusive elections, and that India would support all efforts, as it has in the past, at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable, and democratic future,” Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The Prime Minister conveyed to the Senior General that as the first responder, India stands with Myanmar “in this hour of need, and is ready to deploy more material assistance as might be needed.”