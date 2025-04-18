Maryland Sen. Van Hollen meets with Abrego Garcia in El Salvador amid court fight over US return

SAN SALVADOR: Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Thursday evening in El Salvador, coming face to face with the wrongly deported man after two days in the country pushing for his release.

The Democratic senator posted a photo of the meeting on X but did not provide an update on the status of Abrego Garcia, whose attorneys are fighting to force the Trump administration to facilitate his return to the US.

A Salvadoran citizen who was living in Maryland, Abrego Garcia was sent to El Salvador by the Trump administration in March despite an immigration court order preventing his deportation.

US President Donald Trump and Bukele said this week that they have no basis to return him to the United States, even as the Trump administration has called his deportation a mistake and the US Supreme Court has called on the administration to facilitate his return.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar," Van Hollen wrote on X, with a photo of the two men talking in what appeared to be a restaurant.

"Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

It's not clear how the meeting was arranged, where they met or what will happen to Abrego Garcia.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele posted images of the meeting minutes before Van Hollen shared his post, saying, "Now that he's been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador's custody."

The tweet ended with emojis of the US and El Salvador flags, with a handshake emoji between them.

Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, said in a statement released by an advocacy group that "we still have so many questions, hopes, and fears."

Van Hollen's trip has become a partisan flashpoint in the US as Democrats have seized on Abrego Garcia's deportation as what they say is a cruel consequence of Trump's disregard for the courts.

A federal appeals court said Thursday in a blistering order that the Trump administration's claim that it can't do anything to free Abrego Garcia from an El Salvador prison and return him to the US " should be shocking. "