Judge says detained Tufts student must be transferred from Louisiana to Vermont

A Tufts University student from Turkey being held in a Louisiana immigration facility must be returned to New England no later than May 1 to determine whether she was illegally detained for co-writing an op-ed piece in the student newspaper, a federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions said he would hear Rumeysa Ozturk's request to be released from detention in Burlington, Vermont, with a bail hearing set for May 9 and a hearing on the petition's merits on May 22. Ozturk's lawyers had requested that she be released immediately, or at least brought back to Vermont, while the Justice Department argued that an immigration court in Louisiana had jurisdiction.

"The Court concludes that this case will continue in this court with Ms. Ozturk physically present for the remainder of the proceedings," the judge wrote. "Ms. Ozturk has presented viable and serious habeas claims which warrant urgent review on the merits. The Court plans to move expeditiously to a bail hearing and final disposition of the habeas petition, as Ms. Ozturk's claims require no less."

The ruling came more than three weeks after masked immigration officials surrounded the 30-year-old doctoral student as she walked along a street in a Boston suburb March 25 and drove her to New Hampshire and Vermont before putting her on a plane to a detention center in Basile, Louisiana. An immigration judge denied her request for bond Wednesday, citing "danger and flight risk" as the rationale.