Defence chief Hegseth pulled airstrike info from secure military channel for Signal posts: US media

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pulled the airstrike information he posted into Signal chats with his wife, brother and dozens of others from a secure communications channel used by US Central Command, raising new questions as to whether the embattled Pentagon head leaked classified information over an open, unsecured network.

NBC News first reported that the launch times and bomb drop times of US warplanes that were about to strike Houthi targets in Yemen — details that multiple officials have said is highly classified — were taken from secure US Central Command communications. A person familiar with the second chat confirmed that to The Associated Press.

The information posted in the second chat was identical to the sensitive operations details shared in the first chat, which included members of President Donald Trump's National Security Council, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity of out fear of reprisal for speaking to the press.

It's the second chat involving Hegseth to be called into question.

This is the second chat group where Hegseth posted the Yemen airstrike information. The first leaked Signal chat accidentally included the editor of The Atlantic and has caused an inspector general investigation in the Defense Department.