Judge castigates Trump administration for 'bad faith' in Abrego Garcia's deportation case

A federal judge said Tuesday that the Trump administration is ignoring court orders, obstructing the legal process and acting in "bad faith" by refusing to provide information about the steps they have taken, if any, to free a mistakenly deported Maryland man from an El Salvador prison and return him to the U.S.

"For weeks, Defendants have sought refuge behind vague and unsubstantiated assertions of privilege, using them as a shield to obstruct discovery and evade compliance with this Court's orders," U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis wrote an the order Tuesday. "Defendants have known, at least since last week, that this Court requires specific legal and factual showings to support any claim of privilege. Yet they have continued to rely on boilerplate assertions. That ends now."

She gave the administration until 6 p.m. Wednesday to provide those details.

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration nearly two weeks ago to facilitate Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return to the U.S. from a notorious Salvadoran prison, rejecting the White House's claim that it couldn't retrieve him after mistakenly deporting him.