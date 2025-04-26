What to know about the funeral and burial of Pope Francis

NEW YORK: Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death set off mourning across the Catholic world and days of ritual at the Vatican. Here are the key things to know about the funeral of the first Latin American pontiff in the church's history:

When and where is his funeral being held?

His funeral was being held on Saturday in St. Peter’s Square. After his coffin is taken by motorcade across downtown Rome, Francis will then be laid to rest, according to his will: in a simple underground tomb at St. Mary Major Basilica. The church is home to his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, to whom he was particularly devoted.

Why not at the Vatican?

Before and after every foreign trip, Francis would go to the basilica to pray before the Byzantine-style painting, the the Salus Populi Romani (Salvation of the people of Rome).

Located in a side chapel, the icon features an image of Mary, draped in a blue robe, holding the infant Jesus who in turn holds a jeweled golden book.

Which dignitaries are attending?

Heads of state, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are among those attending the funeral. Others dignitaries include: Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and European Council President António Costa.

How long did the pope serve?

Pope Francis had a 12-year papacy during which he charmed the world with his humility and concern for the poor. But the Argentina-born pope also alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

Why are so many young people in attendance?

Many mourners had already planned to be in Rome this weekend for the Holy Year canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis. The canonization was postponed after Francis' death, and no date has yet been set. The jubilee of teenagers had also been set for April 25 to 27.

Perhaps because so many young people were on hand, the somber ceremony still had a festive mood, with mourners taking selfies amid the hymns as Francis’ simple coffin was brought out of St. Peter’s Basilica at the start of the Mass.

So, how do they choose a new pope?

The death of a pope starts a centuries-old ritual to elect a new one, involving sacred oaths by the cardinals, the piercing of ballots with a needle and thread after they’re counted, and then burning them to produce either the white or black smoke to signal if there’s a new leader for the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

With the burial, the Catholic Church begins nine days of official mourning, known as the “novemdiales”. The date of the conclave to elect a new pope has not yet been announced.

In the conclave, the cardinals will vote in secret sessions, and the ballots will be burned in a special stove after each session. Black smoke indicates no pope has been elected; white smoke says the cardinals have chosen the next head of the Catholic Church.