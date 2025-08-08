Israel announces plan to retake Gaza City in another escalation of the war

JERUSALEM: Israel said early on Friday that it plans to take over Gaza City, in another escalation of its 22-month war with Hamas. The decision, made after a late-night meeting of top officials, drew Palestinian rejection, fueled mounting international calls to end the war and provoked worries in Israel over the fate of hostages still held by Hamas.

Israel’s air and ground war has already killed tens of thousands of people in Gaza, displaced most of the population, destroyed vast areas and pushed the territory toward famine. Another major ground operation would almost certainly exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas rebuffed Netanyahu’s plans in a statement and said people in Gaza would “remain defiant against occupation."

“Expanding of aggression against our Palestinian people will not be a walk in the park," the group said.

Netanyahu has signaled plans for even broader war

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined more sweeping plans in an interview with Fox News, saying Israel planned to take control of all of Gaza. Israel already controls around three quarters of the devastated territory.

Israel's plan, announced after the Security Cabinet met through Thursday night, stopped short of what Netanyahu had suggested, and may be aimed in part at pressuring Hamas to accept a ceasefire on Israel's terms.

It may also reflect the reservations of Israel’s top general, who reportedly warned that expanding operations would endanger the remaining 20 or so living hostages held by Hamas and further strain Israel’s army after nearly two years of regional wars.

The military “will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” Netanyahu's office said in a statement after the meeting.