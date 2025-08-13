Zelenskyy says Putin wants the rest of Ukraine's Donetsk region as part of a ceasefire

Seeking Trump's ear before the summit

Trump has said he wants to see whether Putin is serious about ending the war, now in its fourth year.

The U.S. president has disappointed allies in Europe by saying Ukraine will have to give up some Russian-held territory. He also said Russia must accept land swaps, although it was unclear what Putin might be expected to surrender.

The Europeans and Ukraine are wary that Putin, who has waged the biggest land war in Europe since 1945 and used Russia's energy might to try to intimidate the EU, might secure favorable concessions and set the outlines of a peace deal without them.

Referring to the format for ceasefire talks, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the U.S. proposed a bilateral meeting, between the U.S. and Russia, and then a trilateral meeting that would include Ukraine. Zelenskyy said the presence of Europe was important for Kyiv because these were the only partners offering security guarantees, including funding the Ukrainian army.

European countries' overarching fear is that Putin will set his sights on one of them next if he wins in Ukraine.

Their leaders said Tuesday they "welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine." But, they underlined, "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine" and "international borders must not be changed by force."

The Europeans on Wednesday will make a fresh attempt to rally Trump to Ukraine's cause at virtual meetings convened by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Trump did not confirm whether he would take part but did say "I'm going to get everybody's ideas" before meeting with Putin.

Russia holds shaky control over four of the country's regions, two in the country's east and two in the south.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of Zelenskyy's office, said anything short of Russia's strategic defeat would mean that any ceasefire deal would be on Moscow's terms, erode international law and send a dangerous signal to the world.