Zelenskyy urges Trump to bring 'peace through strength' against Russia ahead of White House meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday urged Donald Trump to exert "peace through strength" against Russia, echoing the US leader's own language ahead of a high-stakes White House meeting.

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen," Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukrainian leader said he would focus on working out Western security guarantees as he met a US envoy and huddled with European leaders before high-stakes talks with Trump.

"We will have time to speak about the architecture of security guarantees. This is, really, the most important," Zelenskyy said at talks with Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Expanding later on X, Zelensky said: "When peace is discussed for one country in Europe, it means peace for all of Europe. We are ready to continue working with maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security."

Zelensky later huddled at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington with European leaders who were flying in to show support and will later meet jointly with Trump.

Trump, after a meeting in Alaska on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been pushing Ukraine to give up territory as part of an end to Moscow's invasion.

Trump has ruled out allowing Ukraine to join NATO, aligning himself with Putin's position, although US officials and Western leaders say they are looking at other ways to promise security to Ukraine.

Putin at a brief media appearance with Trump said, "Naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well," raising speculation he would be open to some arrangement -- but not NATO -- that would assure Ukraine against further aggression by Russia.

Zelensky wore his trademark military attire in his meeting with Kellogg, including a T-shirt, despite criticism by Trump's allies during a disastrous February 28 White House meeting that he was not in a suit.

Zelensky on Sunday in Brussels wore a modified version of the military fatigues that included a suit-like jacket without a tie.