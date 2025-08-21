'Silence emboldens the bully; firmly stand with India': China slams US tariffs

NEW DELHI: In a striking show of solidarity, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday condemned Washington’s latest tariff hike on Indian goods, calling it “bullying” and vowing that China “will firmly stand with India” against what he described as unfair trade practices.

Notably, the US recently imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional 25% duty specifically targeting India’s Russian oil purchases. The move followed US accusations that India is “profiteering” by reselling discounted Russian crude, a charge New Delhi strongly denies.

Speaking in New Delhi, Xu said Beijing “fully opposes” the US move, warning that tariffs on Indian goods could climb to 50% if Washington follows through on its 25% levy linked to Russian oil imports, with further escalation still possible.

“… the US has long benefited greatly from free trade but now uses tariffs as bargain chips to demand exorbitant prices from various countries. The US imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India, and has even threatened for more. China firmly opposes it. In the face of such acts, silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India to uphold the multilateral trading system with the world trade,” he said.

Xu’s unusually direct comments come amid heightened global trade tensions and just weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit — a visit the ambassador said “we are working very hard to prepare” and which “will be a successful one.”