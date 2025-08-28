'Modi's war': Trump's trade advisers Hassett and Navarro blame India for prolonging Ukraine conflict

NEW DELHI: Two of Donald Trump’s top economic advisers, Kevin Hassett and Peter Navarro, have issued sharp warnings to India, escalating pressure over its continued imports of Russian oil and refusal to open its markets to American goods.

Their remarks, delivered in separate interviews, signal a renewed hardline posture from the Trump administration as it links trade policy with geopolitical alignment.

Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, directly tied Washington’s steep new tariffs on Indian imports to New Delhi’s stance on Russia. “If the Indians don't budge, I don't think President Trump will,” he said, calling trade negotiations with India “complicated” and criticising what he called “Indian intransigence” on opening its markets.

The Trump administration doubled tariffs on Indian imports to a record 50%, the highest rate imposed on any country besides Brazil. Half of that increase is linked to India's purchase of Russian crude oil, a move US officials claim undermines Western sanctions and prolongs the war in Ukraine.