As Russia's Africa Corps fights in Mali, witnesses describe atrocities from beheadings to rapes

Armed men had come before, Mougaloa said. Usually the family would flee when they heard them coming. But three months ago, they were caught.

She said the men arrived with Malian soldiers and grabbed her 20-year-old son, Koubadi. The Malians asked him whether he had seen militants. When he said no, they beat him until he fainted.

Then the men slit his throat as Mougaloa watched, powerless.

She said the family fled but the armed men found them again in late October.

This time, they didn't ask questions. They wore masks and military uniforms. They took everything the family had, from animals to jewelry.

And they kept repeating one word, “pes” — a derogatory term for dog in Russian.

They dragged Mougaloa's 16-year-old daughter, Akhadya, as she tried to resist. Then they spotted Mougaloa's older daughter, Fatma, and lost interest in Akhadya.

They took Fatma into her tent. Without thinking, Mougaloa took Akhadya's hand and started running, leaving Fatma behind. They have not heard from her since.

“We were so scared,” Mougaloa said, trembling. “We are hoping she will get here at some point.”

Experts say it's impossible to know how many people are being killed and assaulted in Mali, especially in remote areas, while journalists and aid workers have increasingly limited access to the country.

“There is a lot of people raped, attacked, killed. Families are separated, there is no doubt about that," said Sukru Cansizoglu, the representative in Mauritania for the U.N. refugee agency. But “it is sometimes difficult to really pinpoint who are the perpetrators."

Civilians, under pressure from both the militants and the Africa Corps and Malian fighters, are “between a rock and a hard place,” said Heni Nsaibia from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED.

If people don't follow JNIM evacuation orders, they face reprisals, Nsaibia said. But if they flee, Mali's army and Africa Corps consider them JNIM accomplices.

Mougaloa's family experienced it firsthand.

“If you don’t tell the army you saw jihadists, the army will kill you,” she said. “But if you do tell them, the jihadists will find you and kill you.”

Questions around the Africa Corps

Reported abuses against civilians intensified when Wagner joined the underfunded Malian army in 2021. According to private security analysts, Mali paid Russia about $10 million a month for Wagner’s assistance. While the group was never officially under the Kremlin's command, it had close ties to Russia’s intelligence and military.

Moscow began developing the Africa Corps as a rival to Wagner after its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in 2023 following his brief armed rebellion in Russia that challenged the rule of President Vladimir Putin.

It is unclear whether the terms of Mali's agreement remain the same for Africa Corps. Much is unknown about its operations, including the number of fighters, which analysts estimate at around 2,000.

Not all Africa Corps fighters are Russian. Several refugees told the AP they saw Black men speaking foreign languages. The European Council on Foreign Relations in a recent report said the unit recruits from Russia, Belarus and African states.

Africa Corps and Malian forces have increased their joint offensives in northern Mali, home to substantial gold reserves, according to the Critical Threats project by the American Enterprise Institute.

While civilian deaths blamed on the Russians have dropped this year — 447 so far compared with 911 last year — the numbers might not reflect the full scale, Nsaibia said: “People are more scared to report, in order to avoid putting their own safety on the line."

Fewer outsiders are watching. A U.N. peacekeeping mission withdrew from Mali in 2023 under government pressure. Mali's withdrawal this year from the International Criminal Court has further complicated efforts to track abuses. The ICC has been investigating serious crimes committed in Mali since 2012, when fighting with armed groups began.

Eduardo Gonzalez Cueva, a U.N. independent expert on human rights in Mali, told the AP he asked the country’s military authorities twice this year for permission to visit, and sent them a questionnaire. They did not respond.

Mali’s government considers investigations into alleged abuses “inconvenient and harmful to the morale of the troops,” Cueva said in his latest report to the U.N. Human Rights Council in March, noting that “the escalation of serious human rights violations and abuses by all actors is accelerating due to impunity.”

‘Only the name has changed’

When Wagner announced its departure from Mali, some refugees decided to return home. Many found that nothing had changed.

“It was the same thing,” said one, Bocar, who spoke with resignation as he cradled his youngest son. He said he had seen bodies with organs missing.

He said he had counted all the men killed or abducted by Wagner and Mali’s army in his hometown of Lere before he first fled in 2023. He said the list reached 214 people.

“Only the name was changed,” he said of Africa Corps. “The clothes, the vehicles, the people stayed the same. The methods stayed the same, and even became worse. So we left home again.”

Other refugees described being so terrified of the Russians that at any noise resembling an engine, they would run or climb the nearest tree.