Trump reiterates claim of preventing India-Pakistan nuclear conflict

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed that his intervention helped avert a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, asserting that Pakistan’s leadership credited him with saving millions of lives.

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Monday, Trump said Washington played a key role in preventing the escalation of hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India. And the head of Pakistan, a highly respected General, he's a Field Marshal and also the Prime Minister of Pakistan, said President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more.," Trump said Monday.

Trump made the remarks in the presence of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy Secretary John Phelan, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.