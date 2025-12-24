Trump's newly appointed envoy to Greenland says US not looking to 'conquer' the Danish territory

WEST PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump's newly appointed envoy to Greenland said Tuesday that the Republican administration is looking to begin a conversation with residents of the semi-autonomous Danish territory about the best way forward for the strategically important island.

In his first extended comments since being appointed to the role this week, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said the Trump administration isn't going to "go in there trying to conquer anybody" or try to "to take over anybody's country."

The governor's comments seemed somewhat at odds with Trump, who has repeatedly said the U.S. needs to take over the Arctic territory for the sake of U.S. security and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

"Well, I think our discussions should be with the actual people in Greenland — the Greenlanders," Landry said in an appearance on Fox News' "The Will Cain Show." "What are they looking for? What opportunities have they not gotten? Why haven't they gotten the protection that they actually deserve?" Trump's announcement of Landry's appointment has once again stirred anxiety in Denmark and Europe.

Denmark's foreign minister told Danish broadcasters that he would summon the U.S. ambassador to his ministry.

"We have said it before. Now, we say it again. National borders and the sovereignty of states are rooted in international law," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a joint statement Monday. "They are fundamental principles. You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security."