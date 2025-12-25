Bangladesh belongs to Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus: Tarique Rahman’s call for unity on return home

DHAKA: Aspiring prime minister and political heavyweight Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, ending 17 years in self-imposed exile with a promise to deliver safety and justice if his party wins next year's elections.

Huge crowds of joyous supporters waving flags, banners and posters welcomed Rahman, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia and acting chairman of her popular Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"Today, I want to say that I have a plan for my country... a safe state that people have long hoped for," Rahman, 60, said in a first speech after his homecoming.

"It is time we build a country together. This country belongs to the people in the hills and the plains, to Muslims, Buddhists, Christians and Hindus."

A visibly emotional Rahman earlier took off his shoes, stood on the grass outside the airport and scooped up soil as a mark of reverence to his motherland.

He waved to supporters before ducking into a convoy under tight security, according to video footage shared by his party.

BNP backers gathered in the capital Dhaka since the early morning, plastering the streets with banners and festoons bearing images of Rahman, who is expected to take the reins from his ailing mother.

Patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers while cut-outs depicted the seasoned politician riding a stallion.

Party supporter Alamgir Hossain said Bangladesh was in a "dire situation" and that only Rahman "can fix it".

Rahman, known in Bangladesh as Tarique Zia, left Bangladesh for London in 2008, following an arrest on corruption charges and after what he described as political persecution.

As acting party chairman, Rahman will lead the BNP through the February 12 general elections -- the first polls since a student-led uprising last year toppled the autocratic government of Sheikh Hasina.