Ukraine's Zelensky to meet Trump in 'near future' as part of efforts to end war

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he would soon meet US leader Donald Trump, as part of efforts to end the Russian invasion.

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level –- with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," Zelensky said on social media.

The comments came after the latest round of negotiations between US and Ukrainian teams produced a 20-point plan to end the war, which has been sent to Moscow for feedback.

The latest plan would freeze the frontline and remove a requirement for Kyiv to legally renounce its bid to join NATO, Zelensky said in a briefing Wednesday.

Moscow has, up to now shown little inclination that it would abandon its hardline territorial demands that Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donbas and relinquish its NATO ambitions.

Moscow has said it was "formulating its position" and declined to comment on the specifics of the latest plan.

On Thursday, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said progress to end the war was "slow but regular."