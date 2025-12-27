French President Macron's popularity hits its lowest point since taking power, finds survey

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has reached its lowest point since he was first elected in 2017, a survey out on Friday said, days before he is to deliver his end-of-year message.

Only 25 percent of the French people polled in the Toluna/Harris Interactive survey commissioned by the LCI news channel had a favourable opinion of Macron.

The head of Toluna/Harris, Jean-Daniel Levy, said in a statement that it appeared that the French were judging Macron through the prism of domestic politics rather than his foreign policy positions.

The survey, of 1,099 French adults contacted online, found that 37 percent of them intended to watch Macron's end-of-year speech to be broadcast live on December 31, down from 40 percent last year.

The popularity of all leaders in France's political class slid this year, according to the poll, though the far-right's Jordan Bardella -- who heads the National Rally party of Marine Le Pen -- came top, with 42 percent favourable opinions.

The poll's margin of error was between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points.