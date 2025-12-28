World

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia in 'extremely critical' condition, says her personal physician

On December 11, the 80-year-old BNP chairperson was placed on ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs.
Former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.(File photo | PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

DHAKA: Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia is in an "extremely critical" condition, her personal physician has said.

Zia, the 80-year-old chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital since November 23 for multiple health complications.

On December 11, she was placed on ventilator support to give rest to her lungs and other vital organs.

"It cannot be said that her condition has improved. She is passing through an extremely critical phase," Dr AZM Zahid said during a briefing held shortly after midnight on Saturday outside Evercare Hospital.

He also urged the nation to pray for Zia's recovery, news portal bdnews24.com reported. "If, by Allah's mercy, she can get through this critical period, we may hear something positive," Zahid said.

Her son and BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman spent more than two hours at the hospital before leaving shortly before midnight, party members said.

Both local and foreign physicians are involved in Zia's care, with her daughter-in-law, Dr Zubaida Rahman, also actively participating in the treatment process.

The BNP has previously indicated that it would prefer Zia to be taken abroad for advanced medical treatment.

However, her current physical condition does not allow for air travel, so her treatment continues in the country.

Former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Bangladesh belongs to Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus: Tarique Rahman’s call for unity on return home
Khaleda Zia
Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh politics

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com