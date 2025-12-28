Pakistan President admits he was advised to take shelter in bunker during Operation Sindoor

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has disclosed that he was advised by his Military Secretary to take shelter in a bunker during the four-day military confrontation with India in May, but he chose to stay put, underscoring the level of alarm within Pakistan’s top leadership during India’s Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at a public event on Saturday, Zardari said his Military Secretary approached him after Indian strikes began, urging him to move to a bunker for safety.

“He told me the war had started and suggested we go to the bunkers. I refused. If martyrdom is destined, it will happen here. Leaders do not die in bunkers,” Zardari said. He also claimed he had anticipated the conflict several days in advance.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed. Indian forces carried out precision strikes targeting terror camps and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, destroying at least nine terror facilities and eliminating over a hundred terrorists.

The operation triggered a sharp escalation, with Pakistan attempting missile and drone attacks on Indian cities, most of which were intercepted. India responded by striking key Pakistani military installations and airbases.

The hostilities ended on May 10 after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart to propose a ceasefire, which New Delhi accepted. The agreement to halt military action on land, sea and air was later confirmed by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.