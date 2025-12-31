Russian strikes on Ukraine's Odesa wound four, including children

KYIV: Russian strikes wounded four people in Odesa including three children, the Ukrainian city's military administration said Wednesday.

"Drones attacked the residential, logistical, and energy infrastructure of our region," Odesa's military administration regional head said on Telegram.

Two children aged eight and 14 were wounded in the attack, as well as a seven-month-old baby, Sergiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration said in a separate Telegram post. A 42-year-old man was also wounded and is in "serious condition", he added.

The strikes came after Ukraine denied launching a drone attack on one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's residences and accused Moscow of peddling falsehoods to manipulate talks on ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called Russia's claim a "complete fabrication", said he would meet with leaders of Kyiv's allies on January 6 in France in a bid to renew peace efforts.

The Kremlin said Tuesday it considered the alleged drone attack on Putin's secluded residence in the Novgorod region to be a "terrorist act" and a "personal attack against Putin".

But it said it could not provide evidence for its claim as the drones were "all shot down".

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that a deal was closer than ever to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine but reported no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory after new talks with the warring countries' leaders.