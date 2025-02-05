Making all efforts to bring back Hasina, others from India: Bangladesh's Home Adviser

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim government is making all efforts to bring back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and others from India under the extradition treaty, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide."

"We are trying to bring back those who are under trial on charges of crimes against humanity at the ICT," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by state-run BSS news agency.

He made the remarks while replying to a question on steps taken by the government to arrest over 100 accused against whom the ICT has issued arrest warrant.

Last year, Dhaka sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking the extradition of Hasina.

The Home Adviser said they are arresting those staying in the country while efforts are on to bring back others who are staying abroad.

"We're arresting those who are staying in the country. The main person (Hasina) is not in the country. How we would arrest them who are abroad?" he said, adding that legal efforts are going on to bring them back.

When asked about the progress of issuing red notices against them, police chief Baharul Alam said he hoped that Interpol would soon issue notice against the persons wanted by the ICT. "As the red notice has been issued by the ICT, the host country is liable to arrest them," he said.