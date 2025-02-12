Modi and Trump’s bonhomie may be tested as Indian prime minister visits Washington

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s longstanding bonhomie with President Donald Trump could be tested as the Indian leader kicks off a visit to Washington on Wednesday, eager to avoid tariffs that have been slapped on others and threats of further taxes and imports.

India, a key strategic partner of the United States, has so far been spared any new tariffs, and the two leaders have cultivated a personal relationship. Modi — a nationalist criticized over India’s democratic backsliding — has welcomed Trump’s return to the White House, seeking to reset India’s relationship with the West over his refusal to condemn Russia for its war on Ukraine.

But Trump has repeatedly referred to India as a “tariff king” and pressed the South Asian country on the deportation of migrants. In response, New Delhi has shown a willingness to lower its own tariffs on US products, accept Indian citizens back and buy American oil.

But as tariff threats loom, the question remains how much a good rapport between two leaders matters and how far India will go to cut a deal.

Body language will be closely watched

Modi had established a good working relationship with Trump during his first term in office, and the two can build on the areas of convergence and “minimize areas of friction without conceding on core areas of national interest,” says Meera Shankar, India’s former ambassador to the US

“Most other partners have their reciprocal lists ready from the word go, because it’s a point of leverage when you negotiate,” Shankar added, expressing hope that India “will find the right balance between firmness and flexibility” on the tariffs issue.

Modi — boosted by his ruling Hindu nationalist party’s victory in the high-stakes state legislature election last weekend in India’s federal territory, including New Delhi — said before leaving for Washington that the visit was an “opportunity to build upon” collaboration during Trump’s first term and “deepen our partnership” in areas such as technology, trade, defense and energy.