Bangladesh saw surge of mob killings in 2024, reflects growing intolerance: Rights groups

DHAKA: Mob killings in Bangladesh surged after the August revolution last year that toppled the iron-fisted rule of ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, three rights groups said Wednesday.

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a leading Bangladeshi human rights organisation, said it had recorded at least 128 people killed by mobs in 2024.

Of those, 96 took place from August onwards, meaning roughly three-quarters of the killings occurred after Hasina fled the country.

"Lynchings and mob beatings reflect the growing intolerance and radicalism in society," said senior ASK member Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir.

Two other human rights organisations reported similar numbers; around three times more than the average of the previous five years.

The Manabadhikar Songskriti Foundation said it had documented 146 people killed by mobs in 2024, while the Human Rights Support Society recorded 173 deaths.

While the reasons for the mob killings were not given, revenge attacks surged after Hasina's fall, targeting members of her former ruling Awami League party.

"We urge citizens to seek help from the police, instead of taking the law into their own hands," said Inamul Haque Sagar, a police spokesman.