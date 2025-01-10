Google contributes USD 1 million to Trump's inauguration, over three times its 2017 donation

Google has announced a USD 1 million donation to President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration, along with plans to provide livestreaming and direct online access to the event.

Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs and public policy, told CNBC, “Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage. We're also donating to the inaugural committee.”

The amount is more than three times the USD 285,000 it donated for his first inauguration in 2017, according to Federal Election Commission filings, reported Business Insider.