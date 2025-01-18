'Escaped death by just 20-25 minutes' recalls Sheikh Hasnia on how she, her sister survived

NEW DELHI: A voice note from former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, detailing how she and her sister Rehana narrowly escaped death when they fled the country last August, has been shared online by her Awami League party.

In the recording, the 77-year-old leader’s voice trembles as she expresses gratitude to Allah for sparing her life. She goes on to accuse her political opponents of conspiring to have her killed.

She said: “Rehana and I survived—just 20-25 minutes apart, we escaped death,” adding that the alleged assassination attempt last year was not the first such plot against her life. The former Prime Minister also alleged that there have been multiple attempts throughout her life to eliminate her.

Reflecting on the close calls she has had, Hasina said: “I just feel that surviving the killings on August 21, or surviving the huge bomb in Kotalipara, surviving this time on August 5, 2024, must be the will of Allah. Otherwise, I wouldn't have survived. You later saw how they planned to kill me.”

She continued, “However, it seems to be the mercy of Allah that I am still alive because Allah wants me to do something more.”