Marco Rubio confirmed as US Secretary of State, first member of Trump's Cabinet

WASHINGTON: Marco Rubio, the US Senator from Florida, was unanimously confirmed as Secretary of State on Monday, becoming the first member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to be confirmed.

Rubio, 53, had introduced a bill in Congress last year that proposed treating India on par with US allies such as Japan, Israel, South Korea, and NATO members in terms of technology transfers and supporting India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity.

The bill also sought to bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it was found to have sponsored terrorism against India.

All 99 senators voted in favour of Rubio, including Rubio himself.

There is currently one vacancy in the Senate after Vice President J.D. Vance resigned as the US Senator from Ohio.