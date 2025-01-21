Trudeau says Canada will respond to US tariffs as Ontario's premier says Trump 'declared war'

TORONTO: Canada's outgoing prime minister and the leader of the country's oil rich province of Alberta are both confident Canada can avoid the 25% tariffs President Donald Trump says he will impose on February 1.

Justin Trudeau and Danielle Smith will argue that Canada is the energy super power that has the oil and critical minerals that America needs to feed what Trump vows will be a booming U.S. economy.

But Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, the manufacturing and automobile hub of Canada, said a trade war is 100% coming.