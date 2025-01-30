Donald Trump sounds the same, but his White House—so far—couldn't be more different

An emboldened president

Trump no longer needs to worry about reelection. The Constitution bars a third term. He faces little resistance from a unified Republican Congress, which controls both chambers. The Supreme Court, a third of which he nominated, has ruled that he and future presidents have expansive immunity from legal consequences.

But beyond that, Trump has lived through a stunning four years, surviving a pair of assassination attempts, including one in which a would-be assassin's bullet grazed his ear. He was indicted four times, became the first former president to be convicted of a crime—and nonetheless was returned to the highest office in the land after being written off in the wake of his 2020 loss. The conviction resulted in no jail time and the other cases are dismissed or on hold.

That has left Trump more emboldened than ever—and with a long to-do list. He's launched into a frenetic pace of appearances that is a dramatic departure from his predecessor, Joe Biden, who often faded from public view by his own staff's design.

Trump's first presidential trip, for instance, began with him surveying hurricane damage in North Carolina, where he threatened to get rid of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and said he wanted concessions from Democrat-led states in exchange for disaster assistance.

He later toured fire-ravaged Los Angeles, where he clashed with local officials on live television, making false assertions about water policies and minimizing concerns about hazardous waste—all while wearing a black version of his signature "MAGA" campaign hat.

"Trump 2.0 is amazing. He gives zero f—-, drops truth bombs, and it's glorious to watch," quipped Matt Rooney, a pro-Trump writer and radio host, marveling at one moment on the trip, Trump's back-and-forth in California with a Democratic congressman berating the nation's largest state about its handling of wildfires.

The next day, Trump was in Las Vegas. After touting his plan to end taxes on tips, he made a surprise visit to the floor of the Circa Resort & Casino, where he was welcomed with loud cheers and a "USA!" chant. One man approaching a nearby roulette table bellowed, "Give me $47 on No. 47!"

Though his team said he was there to thank waiters and dealers, Trump appeared more interested in the gamblers. He gathered with the crowd around a craps table, where a game was already underway.

"Throw the dice," he told the player, Alex Winnik, as he watched the action.

Aides to Trump's third campaign—many of whom now occupy the White House—had tried to cultivate such moments, hoping they might go viral on social media like his stop to make fries at a McDonald's or his appearances at mixed martial arts fights and football games. Those moments helped Trump reach Americans who don't typically watch the news or engage with traditional media sources.

The next day, Trump was playing host to lawmakers at the House Republicans' annual policy retreat, held at his golf club in Doral, Florida.