Syrian government forces to enter majority Druze city of Sweida in an effort to end deadly clashes

DAMASCUS: Syrian government forces will enter the majority Druze city of Sweida, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, in an effort to bring an end to deadly clashes with Bedouin tribes.

Religious leaders from the Druze minority said in a statement they approved the entry of armed forces under the Damascus government, who were to impose a curfew on the southern city that has suffered two days of fighting which have killed around 100 people in the region.

The spiritual leaders also called on Druze factions to hand over their weapons.