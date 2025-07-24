EU turns up pressure with Trump trade deal 'in reach'

BRUSSELS: With the contours of a hard-fought EU-US trade deal taking shape, the European Union is flexing its muscles in a bid to squeeze concessions from US President Donald Trump in the run-up to his deadline of August 1.

Brussels and Washington appear to be inching towards a deal with a baseline 15-percent US levy on EU goods, and potential carve-outs for critical sectors, multiple diplomats told AFP.

The EU's 27 countries have largely let the European Commission focus on seeking a deal to avoid hefty US tariffs -- as Trump repeatedly upped the stakes, finally threatening them with 30-percent levies without an accord by month's end.

But since the US leader's latest ultimatum, the tone has hardened from key EU capitals Paris and Berlin: they say it is time for Brussels to show its mettle and willingness to respond forcefully if needed.

Reflecting the toughened stance, EU states Thursday backed a package of retaliation on 93 billion euros ($109 billion) of US goods -- to kick in from August 7 if talks fall short.

The counter-tariffs are "intended to support negotiations, not escalate tensions", an EU diplomat emphasised.

Economist Eric Dor said the EU would be "capitulating" by accepting a 15-percent baseline. He warned it would harm businesses with profit margins too small to absorb the tariff hike, and drive relocations to the United States.

Most states prefer a deal to no deal -- even with undesirable levies of 15 percent -- but exemptions are key, with aircraft, steel, lumber, pharmaceutical products and agricultural goods under discussion, diplomats said.