Pak says it's committed to meaningful dialogue; criticises comments by Indian leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday criticised the statements made by the Indian leaders during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor and said it was committed to a meaningful dialogue with India for the resolution of all outstanding issues.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said India attacked Pakistan "without any verifiable evidence or a credible investigation" into the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

"As a responsible country, Pakistan remains committed to peace, regional stability, and a meaningful dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.