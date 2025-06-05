Russian President's aide says Trump helps halt India-Pakistan conflict

NEW DELHI: A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that US President Donald Trump played a role in stopping the armed conflict between India and Pakistan. The issue came up during a phone call between the two leaders, which lasted about 70 minutes and covered major global developments.

Yury Ushakov, who previously served as Russia’s ambassador to the US, told reporters that the conversation included a range of topics, including Ukraine, the Middle East, and South Asia. “Additionally, the Middle East was discussed, as well as the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which has been halted with the personal involvement of President Trump,” Ushakov said while sharing the outcomes of the call.

India, however, has denied that any third party had a role in ending the standoff with Pakistan. New Delhi has maintained that it was a result of direct communication between the two countries' Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).