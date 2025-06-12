Trump says has offered India help over 'horrific' plane crash

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has offered to help India following Thursday's "horrific" plane crash in the city of Ahmedabad that left one known survivor from 242 on board.

"I let them know that anything we can do -- we'll be over there immediately. But it was a horrific crash," Trump told reporters during a White House event.

In a devastating incident on Wednesday, an Air India flight bound for London crashed near the Meghaninagar area of the city, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Only one passenger is reported to have survived the tragedy.

The lone survivor was a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin Ramesh Vishwaskumar.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise. There were dead bodies around me. I got scared. I got up and ran. There were pieces of the plane everywhere,” he told reporters.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people—230 passengers and 12 crew members—crashed near Forensic Cross Road, just outside the city’s airport. The flight was en route to London at the time of the incident.

The plane crashed less than a minute after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, police said.