Trump illegally deployed National Guard to help with LA protests, must return control: Federal Judge

SAN FRANCISCO: President Donald Trump must return to California's governor control over National Guard troops his administration deployed to Los Angeles to assist in immigration enforcement and controlling unrest, a federal judge said in a temporary restraining order Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said Trump overstepped his bounds in ordering the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members to LA after protests erupted over the immigration crackdown. The order, which takes effect at noon Friday, applies only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the city.

“Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had asked the judge for an emergency stop to troops helping carry out immigration raids, said in a news conference after the decision.

The deployment of the Guard was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded Trump’s statutory authority, Breyer said.

The White House called the order “unprecedented” and said it “puts our brave federal officials in danger.”