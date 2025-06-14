Israel military says 'currently' launching attacks on several sites in Iran

TEL AVIV: Israel's military on Saturday said it was "currently" launching attacks on several sites across Iran as it kept up its campaign targeting the Islamic republic's military and nuclear sites.

"We are currently launching attacks on several sites in Iran," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised press conference after Iran responded to Israeli strikes with waves of drones and missile barrages.

Earlier, Israel’s defense minister warned that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles, as the two countries traded blows a day after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack on Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing a number of top generals.

Israel’s military said the strikes had also killed nine senior scientists and experts involved in Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran’s U.N. ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in the attacks.

Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel, where explosions lit the night skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook buildings.

Speaking after an assessment meeting with the army’s chief of staff, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens.

"If (Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front — Tehran will burn,” Katz said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that his objective was to eliminate any Iranian threat to Israel, but he also urged Iranians to rise up against their leaders. Israel would welcome the government’s overthrow even if it is not actively seeking it.