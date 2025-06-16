G7 confronts Israel-Iran crisis as Trump dominates summit

KANANASKIS: Group of Seven leaders, including US President Donald Trump, prepared to hold talks Monday in the Canadian Rockies, tackling issues including whether they can find common ground on an escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The three-day gathering in the mountain town of Kananaskis marks the return to the international diplomatic calendar for Trump, who has stunned allies by defying norms and slapping sweeping tariffs on friend and foe alike.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had designed an agenda aimed at minimizing disagreements within the club of wealthy industrial democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

But Israel shocked the world two days before the summit with a surprise, massive military campaign against Iran.

Canada is now sounding out countries about making a joint call on Israel and Iran, diplomats said.

The statement could call for de-escalation or could simply back Israel, saying that it has a "right to defend itself" due to Iran's contested nuclear work.