LIVE | Israel-Iran tensions: Tehran's latest attack kills at least 8 in Israel; India to evacuate citizens from Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday pointed out that the country was engaged in negotiations with the US when Israel 'took them by surprise' by an unprovoked attack on its military and nuclear facilities.

"We were actively engaged in negotiations, and all of a sudden, we were taken by surprise by Israel’s belligerence. We wouldn’t have imagined that they would take such an action backed by the United States," Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry, said during a press briefing.

He accused the US of being complicit in the attacks and urged it to take a "firm stance."

"It is the Zionist entity that undermined diplomacy; it is the responsibility of the US to take a firm stance. The contradictory stance adopted by the US in the face of this belligerence is not helpful," he said.

The ministry also called on the United Nations to act against Israel's aggressions.

"All the member states of the United Nations must be reminded that if you believe in the UN Charter, in the rule of law, in international law, and in the collective security of the international community, you must act," Baghaei said.

"It is time for the Security Council to take the necessary measures; enough with words, it is time for action," he added.