LIVE | Israel-Iran tensions: Israel urges evacuation of Tehran district ahead of attack

Israeli army has urged residents and employees in Tehran’s District 3 to evacuate immediately, warning of imminent military action in the area. The post in Persian, which included a map marking the targeted zone, claimed that the Israeli military would strike Iranian regime military infrastructure "in the coming hours," as it had done in recent days. The message warned that civilian presence would endanger lives.
We just published an evacuation warning in Farsi for civilians in Tehran.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025
Israeli civilians do not get evacuation warnings before running to shelters.
We aren’t the same. https://t.co/DglLpSF2lP
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had identified and targeted several weapons-laden trucks advancing from western Iran toward Tehran. In a post on X, the IDF stated that the trucks were carrying surface-to-air missile launchers and were attempting to evade Israeli strikes. "We struck the trucks, neutralizing the weapons and launchers," the IDF said, adding that the action was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Iran's military infrastructure.
🎥 Since this morning, the IAF identified several trucks containing weapons, including surface-to-air missile launchers, advancing from western Iran toward Tehran, while attempting to escape IDF strikes. However, we struck the trucks, neutralizing the weapons and launchers. pic.twitter.com/ow0KlMMVZt— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025
The Indian government will hold a high-level meeting this week with shipping lines, container operators, and other stakeholders to assess the impact of the escalating Iran-Israel conflict on India’s trade, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Monday.
"We are watching the situation. We are also calling a meeting… to understand from them what issues they are facing and how we can sort it out," Barthwal told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have jointly urged an immediate end to hostilities between Israel and Iran.
In a phone call on Monday, both leaders condemned Israeli attacks on Iran and stressed the need to resolve all disputes, including concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, through political and diplomatic channels, the Kremlin said.
The evacuations will be overland to neighboring Jordan and will take place within the next two days, according to a deputy foreign minister, Henryka Mościcka-Dendys.
She says there will be a bus convoy to Amman, the Jordanian capital, where evacuees — tourists and short-term visitors — will board a government plane to return home.
“Poland will be the first country to organise such an evacuation,” Mościcka-Dendys said, emphasizing the move is precautionary and aims to avoid escalating tensions. No military escort is planned.
“Iran is battling it out alone,” said Lina Khatib, a Middle East expert at the Chatham House think tank in London.
Russia will not come to Iran’s aid, Khatib told AP, pointing out that Russia did not help Iran last year when Israel destroyed Russian-supplied air defenses or when Iran’s ally, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, was ousted.
Russia is likely to limit its support for Iran to “strongly worded statements” and will use the conflict to present itself as a mediator, Khatib said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephone call Monday that Turkey was ready to act as a “facilitator” for the resolution of the Israel-Iran conflict and resumption of the nuclear negotiations.
A statement from Erdogan office said Erdogan emphasised Turkey’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.
The Turkish leader has been engaged in telephone diplomacy since Saturday in an effort to reduce tensions. It was Erdogan’s second call with Pezeshkian since the outbreak of the conflict.
Azerbaijan has facilitated the evacuation of foreign nationals from neighboring Iran. Azerbaijani media reported that citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Portugal, the Philippines, Finland, and others crossed the Astara border checkpoint en route to Baku.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizade confirmed that 41 Azerbaijani citizens, including diplomats’ families, had also returned home, though the country's missions in Iran continue to operate normally.
Meanwhile, Russia has urged its citizens to leave Israel due to escalating security threats. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told state media that citizens can independently cross into Egypt to access commercial flights, and a broader, state-organized evacuation could be arranged if needed.
“The threat to the lives and health of both diplomats and Russian citizens in Israel is quite real,” he warned.
The military says it has degraded Iranian air defences and missile systems to the point that its planes can now operate over Tehran without facing major threats.
It says Israel now says it controls the skies from western Iran to Tehran.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a stark warning to Tehran's residents, urging them to evacuate areas close to regime and security infrastructure. Katz emphasised that while Israel does not intend to target civilians, the consequences of the Iranian regime’s actions could impact ordinary citizens.
“I would like to clarify the obvious: there is no intention to physically harm the residents of Tehran as the murderous dictator does against the residents of Israel,” Katz said in a statement. However, he warned that residents may “be forced to pay the price of dictatorship” and urged them to vacate locations that could become targets in Israeli strikes against regime-linked sites.
Katz reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to protecting its own population, stating, “We will continue to protect the residents of Israel,” amid fears of further escalation in the ongoing conflict.
Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday pointed out that the country was engaged in negotiations with the US when Israel 'took them by surprise' by an unprovoked attack on its military and nuclear facilities.
"We were actively engaged in negotiations, and all of a sudden, we were taken by surprise by Israel’s belligerence. We wouldn’t have imagined that they would take such an action backed by the United States," Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Ministry, said during a press briefing.
He accused the US of being complicit in the attacks and urged it to take a "firm stance."
"It is the Zionist entity that undermined diplomacy; it is the responsibility of the US to take a firm stance. The contradictory stance adopted by the US in the face of this belligerence is not helpful," he said.
The ministry also called on the United Nations to act against Israel's aggressions.
"All the member states of the United Nations must be reminded that if you believe in the UN Charter, in the rule of law, in international law, and in the collective security of the international community, you must act," Baghaei said.
"It is time for the Security Council to take the necessary measures; enough with words, it is time for action," he added.
Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday tried to draw parallels between Israel's recent attacks on Iran and its genocidal war on Gaza.
During a press briefing on Monday, Esmail Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry, held up pictures of civilian victims of Israeli strikes on Tehran, including children, and said, “It is the Zionist entity that is accustomed to killing innocent children, as they are doing in Gaza.”
Calling on the international community to act against Israel he stated that the "predator cannot be put on equal footing with the victim."
"They [Israeli forces] targeted residential areas. They targeted peaceful nuclear facilities in Isfahan and other areas in utter violation of international law, international practices and norms. It is the Zionist enemy that initiated this belligerence, assassinating our scientists and killing innocent civilians in their homes," he said.
“All those who believe in peaceful co-living and in the international law are required to take action, to put an end to these brutal, ruthless crimes, to pressure this Zionist entity and bring it to account,” he added.
China urged Iran and Israel to "immediately" take steps to reduce tensions on Monday, after Tehran unleashed a barrage of missile strikes on Israeli cities and Israel struck military targets deep inside Iran.
"We urge all parties to immediately take measures to cool down the tensions, prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil, and create conditions for returning to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.
Amid escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran, India has begun relocating its nationals from high-risk zones in Iran and is actively considering evacuation options, with Armenia emerging as a possible route.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed Monday that Indian nationals, including students, are being shifted to safer locations within Iran under the supervision of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
"In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran," the ministry said in a statement, adding that embassy officials are in constant contact with the Indian community and local leaders.
The Iranian president on Monday urged all citizens to put aside differences and unite against Israel as conflict rages between the two arch-foes.
"Every difference, issue, and problem that has existed must be put aside today and we must stand strong against this genocidal criminal aggression with unity and coherence," Masoud Pezeshkian said, addressing parliament.
Iran's judiciary said it hung on Monday a man arrested in 2023 and convicted of being an agent for Israel's Mossad spy agency, as fighting raged between the two arch-nemeses.
"Esmaeil Fekri, a Mossad agent convicted of the capital offences of 'corruption on earth' and 'moharebeh' (waging war against God) was hung after going through the full process of criminal procedure," the judciary's Mizan Online news website said.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday warned that Tehran's residents would "pay the price" for Iranian strikes which killed at least 8 in central and northern Israel.
In an apparent reference to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Katz wrote on his Telegram channel, "The boastful dictator from Tehran has turned into a cowardly murderer, deliberately firing at Israel's civilian home front in an attempt to deter the (Israeli military) from continuing the offensive that is crippling his capabilities. The residents of Tehran will pay the price -- and soon."
The death toll from the latest Iranian attacks on Israel has climbed to 8 after the Israeli Army Radio reported that three people who went missing from Haifa have been confirmed dead.
Earlier five people were reported killed in central Israel.
At least 20 people have been killed in Iran's retaliatory strikes on Isarel while the death toll from Israel’s attacks on Iran stands at 224, including 70 women and children.
The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Michael Dale Huckabee on Monday said that the country's embassy in Tel Aviv has sustained minor damages after being hit by parts of an Iranian missile.
He informed that no US personnel have been injured in the incident and added that the embassy will remain closed today.
At least 5 people were killed in central and northern Israel as Iran launched renewed attacks on the fourth consecutive day of the conflict.
According to Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, a total of 92 people have been transferred to the hospital, most of them with minor injuries.
Our @usembassyjlm US Embassy in Israel & Consulate will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel.— Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 16, 2025
Iran on Monday vowed more devastating attacks on vital targets in Israel, as its latest missile strikes wreaked havoc in central and northern Israel killing at least four people.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a statement reported by the state media, warned that “effective, targeted and more devastating operations against the vital targets” in Israel “will continue until its complete destruction.”
Iran had on Sunday said that it will stop its retaliatory attacks if Israel halts its military campaign against the Islamic Republic.
"...this defence is our response to aggression. If the aggression stops, naturally our responses will also stop," Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a meeting with foreign diplomats.
The Israeli military on Monday claimed that it has struck the headquarters of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), in Tehran.
The Quds Force, according to reports, has significant influence over the IRGC's allied militias across the Middle East, from Lebanon to Iraq, Yemen and Syria.
Iran is yet to confirm the attack.
Meanhwile, death toll climbed to 4 in Israel after Iran's renewed missile barrage hit central and northern Israel, including the port city of Haifa.
⭕️ The IDF precisely struck command centers belonging to the Quds Force of the IRGC and the Iranian military.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025
In these command centers, Quds operatives advanced terrorist attacks against the State of Israel using the proxies of the Iranian Regime in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/wSVZB0QnyJ
Israel's massive and unprovoked attack on Iran on June 13 killed several of its top-ranking military officials, including the chief of the armed forces, General Mohammad Bagheri. Subsequent attacks by Tel Aviv have also targeted and killed several of Tehran's high-ranking officers, including Deputy for Operations Mehdi Rabani, Deputy for Intelligence Gholamreza Mehrabi and the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), Hossein Salami.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, immediately appointed new officials to the top posts. Let's take a look at the new military leadership:
Abdolrahim Mousavi, a 65-year-old war veteran, who completed his military training and studies at the Supreme National Defense University in the aftermath of Iran’s Islamic revolution of 1979, has been appointed the new commander-in-chief of Iran’s army.
Mohammad Pakpour, a veteran commander who led the force's armoured units and combat division during the war with Iraq in the 1980s, has been appointed the new chief of IRGC.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that diplomacy was ultimately best on Iran, but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Von der Leyen said that she agreed with Netanyahu in a telephone call that "Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, without any question."
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it was treating 67 wounded people evacuated from four different places hit by Iranian missile strikes. It said most of the people were in moderate or mild condition.
Authorities in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv said that Iranian missiles had hit a residential building there, charring concrete walls, blowing out windows and heavily damaging multiple apartments.
Iranian state TV reported Tehran has fired at least 100 missiles at Israel in its latest attack.
In a bid to justify the unprovoked attacks on Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday told Fox News that he had intel about Tehran's attempts to assassinate US President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu claimed that Iran tried to assassinate Trump "through their proxies" and asked whether “these people who chant ‘death to America’” and “tried to assassinate President Trump twice” should “have nuclear weapons.”
He also claimed Trump is Iran's "enemy number one."
Israeli media have reported three deaths after the army earlier today warned of new missile salvo from Iran. The deaths have been reported in central Israel.
Earlier today, fire was sighted at a power plant in the vicinity of the Haifa port in northern Israel, where the Kan public broadcaster reported that at least two people were lightly wounded and three others are missing.
Watch Iran target Haifa’s power plant with hypersonic missiles. pic.twitter.com/krVC72pqGD— Daily Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) June 16, 2025
Israeli army on Monday warned of a new missile salvo incoming from Iran, as loud explosions were reported in Jerusalem and fires outside the coastal city of Haifa.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army posted on Telegram, using the acronym for its official name.
It said its air defences were working to intercept the threat but advised people to "enter a protected space and remain there until further notice."
🚨Each red pin that you see on this map represents hundreds of people in Israel that are currently forced to run to shelter because of Iranian ballistic missiles🚨 pic.twitter.com/cTz2uadYpd— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025
Israel and Iran traded air strikes for a third consecutive day after Tel Aviv launched a massive surprise attack on Tehran that killed its top military officials, senior scientists and more than 60 civilians, including 20 children on June 13.
1. Death toll crosses 220 in Iran: Israel's renewed attacks on Iran on Saturday struck the country's oil reserves and hit population centres in Tehran, raising the death toll to 224, including 70 women and children.
Among the killed were the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s intelligence organisation, Mohammad Kazemi, and two other generals.
2. 14 killed in Israel: Iran has retaliated with missile attacks, hitting the center of Tel Aviv and causing havoc in residential suburbs, killing 14 people and wounding 390 others.
3. Iran-US nuclear talks cancelled: The surprise attacks came days before scheduled talks between U.S. and Iran on the future of Tehran's nuclear program, which has been cancelled in the wake of Israeli strikes. Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, has said its attacks were pre-emtive to stop Iran from developing a nuclear program.
4. US officials say Trump foiled Israel's plan to assassinate Khamenei: In an indication of how far Israel was seemingly prepared to go in its recent conflict with Iran, a U.S. official told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump nixed Tel Aviv's plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and controls the powerful Revolutionary Guard.
5. Trump calls for a deal between Iran, Israel: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Iran and Israel to "make a deal," and stressed he would be able to mediate talks between the warring sides.
The statement came hours after in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he sought to distance US from Israel's attacks on Iran.