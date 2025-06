At G7, PM Modi urges global action against terrorism, highlights voice of Global South

KANANASKIS: Reaffirming India's stand against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged leaders of the G7 to galvanise global action against terrorism, and underscored the need for strict action against those who "promote and support" it.

In his address Tuesday at the G7 Outreach Session here in Canada, the prime minister also called for attention to the Global South's concerns and priorities.

He noted that India took it as its responsibility to bring the voice of the Global South to the world stage, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an X post.

"PM reiterated India's stand against terrorism & thanked the leaders for condemning the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack. He urged them to galvanize global action against terrorism & underlined the need to take strict action against those who promote & support terrorism," he said.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killed 26 people. In response to it, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"In his address, PM highlighted the need to ensure energy security for all through a sustainable & green pathway and elaborated upon India's global initiatives such as ISA, CDRI & the Global Biofuels Alliance, towards this objective," Jaiswal said.