Israelis love Trump. But some are unnerved by his vow to save Netanyahu from his corruption trial

Trump says trial should be canceled

In an extended post on his Truth Social site, Trump condemned Netanyahu's trial in the same language that both he and Netanyahu have long used to describe their legal woes. Both contend they are the victims of witch hunts by hostile media, crooked law enforcement and political opponents.

"I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!" Trump wrote, using a common nickname for Netanyahu.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State. ... It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu," Trump wrote.

Netanyahu's allies took to social media Thursday to praise Trump and a spokesperson from Netanyahu's Likud party translated the post into Hebrew.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, a former rival who once challenged Netanyahu over the corruption charges, only to join his Cabinet last year, said the trial was harming the state: "When the president of the United States calls for an annulment of the trial or for a pardon — can anyone say that he is wrong?"

Netanyahu himself said in a post addressed to Trump that he was "deeply moved by your heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people."