'Duet of dragon and elephant, don’t undercut each other': China’s top diplomat on ties with India

NEW DELHI: As India and China take steps to normalise their relationship, Beijing said on Friday that the partnership between the two nations should be a "cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant."
Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for both countries, as partners, to work towards each other’s success.
"China always believes that the two should be partners that contribute to each other’s success. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides," said Wang, who is also Beijing's Special Representative for boundary talks.
The French term pas de deux, which literally translates to "steps of two," is often used to describe a duet dance, symbolising a coordinated and harmonious collaboration.
The top Chinese diplomat added that both sides should cooperate rather than guard against each other.
"There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undercut each other, work with each other rather than guard against each other. This is the path that truly serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," Wang said.
Notably, India and China are striving to normalise their relationship, which had been strained by border tensions along the LAC.
Following the agreements reached during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, last year, India and China have begun high-level discussions aimed at normalising their strained relationship and fostering trust.
Envoys, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, have been engaging with Chinese counterparts to ease tensions and normalise ties.
Reflecting on their long histories, Wang pointed out that, as two ancient civilisations, China and India possess the wisdom and capability to maintain peace and stability in their border regions while working towards a fair and reasonable solution to their differences.
He emphasised that the boundary issue should not define their entire relationship, nor should specific differences overshadow the broader partnership.
As key members of the Global South, Wang stressed that China and India have a crucial role in opposing hegemonism and power politics. He called for both nations to safeguard their legitimate rights while upholding international norms.
"When China and India join hands, the prospects for greater democracy in international relations and a stronger Global South will be greatly enhanced," he said.
The Chinese foreign minister’s remarks come in a year that also marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations.
Last month, Wang had met with Eternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa, where the Indian envoy hinted at "notable developments" in India-China relations.