'Duet of dragon and elephant, don’t undercut each other': China’s top diplomat on ties with India

NEW DELHI: As India and China take steps to normalise their relationship, Beijing said on Friday that the partnership between the two nations should be a "cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant."

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for both countries, as partners, to work towards each other’s success.

"China always believes that the two should be partners that contribute to each other’s success. A cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides," said Wang, who is also Beijing's Special Representative for boundary talks.

The French term pas de deux, which literally translates to "steps of two," is often used to describe a duet dance, symbolising a coordinated and harmonious collaboration.

The top Chinese diplomat added that both sides should cooperate rather than guard against each other.

"There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undercut each other, work with each other rather than guard against each other. This is the path that truly serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples," Wang said.