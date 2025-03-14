Immigration officials arrest second person who participated in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia

NEW YORK: Immigration officials have arrested a second person who participated in Pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, and have revoked the visa of another student, they announced Friday.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from the West Bank, was arrested by immigration officers for overstaying her student visa, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Kordia’s visa was terminated in January 2022 for “lack of attendance,” the department said. Kordia was previously arrested for her involvement in protests at Columbia in April 2024, it added.

The Trump administration also revoked the visa of Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen and doctoral student, on March 5 “for advocating for violence and terrorism."

On Tuesday, Srinivasan opted to “self-deport,” the department said.