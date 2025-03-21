US government cannot deport Georgetown scholar until court rules, judge orders

ALEXANDRIA, Va.: A federal judge on Thursday ordered immigration officials not to deport a Georgetown scholar who was detained by the Trump Administration and accused of spreading Hamas propaganda in the latest battle over speech on US college campuses.

US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles in Alexandria, Virginia, ordered that Indian national Badar Khan Suri “shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the Court issues a contrary order.”

Suri’s attorney wrote in an earlier court filing that Suri was targeted because of his social media posts and his wife’s “identity as a Palestinian and her constitutionally protected speech.”

“Dr. Suri is an academic, not an activist,” his attorney Hassan Ahmad wrote in a court filing on Thursday. “But he spoke out on social media about his views on the Israel-Gaza war. Even more so, his wife is an outspoken critic of the Israeli government and the violence it has perpetrated against Palestinians.”

Suri’s attorney argued that federal authorities have provided no evidence that he’s committed any crimes and that his detention violates his free speech and due process rights. Suri, who has no criminal record, holds a visa authorizing him to be in the US as a visiting scholar, and his wife is a US citizen, according to the motion.

“The Trump Administration has openly expressed its intention to weaponize immigration law to punish noncitizens whose views are deemed critical of US policy as it relates to Israel,” Suri’s attorney wrote.

Suri was accused of “spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media” and determined to be deportable by the Secretary of State’s office, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said late Wednesday on the social platform X. Suri’s case was first reported by Politico.

Suri was arrested Monday night outside of his Virginia home, where he lives with his wife and three children, who are between the ages of 5 and 9, according to the filing by his lawyer.