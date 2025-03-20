Indian student detained in US for allegedly opposing America's foreign policy towards Israel

NEW YORK: An Indian national enrolled as a postdoctoral fellow in the US has been detained by immigration authorities, said a media report, less than a week after a Columbia student from India self-deported following allegations of activities supporting Hamas.

Badar Khan Suri's lawyer claimed that he is being punished because of the Palestinian heritage of his wife who is a US citizen and because the government suspects that he and his wife oppose US foreign policy toward Israel.

A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Suri is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University, Washington DC.

A report in Politico said that Suri, who was studying and teaching on a student visa, has been detained by federal immigration authorities amid the Trump administration's crackdown on student activists whom the government accuses of opposing American foreign policy.

The report said that "masked agents" arrested Suri from outside his home in Virginia Monday night.

A petition filed by his lawyer Hassan Ahmad said that he was taken to a facility in Virginia and is "expected to be transferred soon to a detention centre in Texas."

The Politico report said that Suri's lawyer has filed a lawsuit for his immediate release. "The agents identified themselves as being with the Department of Homeland Security and told him the government had revoked his visa," the lawsuit says, according to the Politico report.

The report added that according to Suri's petition, he was put in deportation proceedings under the same rarely used provision of immigration law that the government has invoked to try to deport Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate and legal permanent resident arrested for his role in leading campus protests at Columbia against Israel.