Was classified information shared? US Senators probe into Signal chat leak

WASHINGTON: The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee requested an investigation Thursday into how Trump national security officials used the Signal app to discuss military strikes, ensuring at least some bipartisan scrutiny on an episode President Donald Trump has dismissed as frivolous.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Republican chair of the committee, and Sen. Jack Reed, the top Democrat, signed onto a letter to the acting inspector general at the Department of Defense for an inquiry into the potential "use of unclassified networks to discuss sensitive and classified information, as well as the sharing of such information with those who do not have proper clearance and need to know."

The senators' assertion that classified information was potentially shared was notable, especially as Trump's Republican administration has contended there was no classified information on the Signal chain that had included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine.

Across Washington, the Signal leak presented a major test early in Trump's second term on the federal government's system of checks and balances meant to protect national security. Yet even as mechanisms for oversight and investigation sputtered to life, it was a halting effort as most Republicans seemed content to allow the controversy to blow over.

Meanwhile, Democrats slammed the Signal chat as a reckless violation of secrecy that could have put service members in harm's way. "This put pilots at risk because of sloppiness and carelessness," said Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat and former fighter pilot.

Kelly and other Democrats have called for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to either resign or be fired. "If this was an officer in the military—at any level—or enlisted person, they would have been fired already," Kelly said.

Asked by a reporter on Wednesday about the call by Wicker, of Mississippi, and Reed, of Rhode Island, for an inspector general probe at the Pentagon, Trump replied, "It doesn't bother me."