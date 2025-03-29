Trump optimist about US-India trade talks 'working out very well', terms Modi 'smart man'

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very smart man" and a "great friend of mine" while emphasising that tariff talks would "work out very well between India and our country".

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods.

"Prime Minister Modi was here just recently and we have always been very good friends," the US president said in the White House Friday.

"India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world.

it's brutal, it's brutal. They're very smart. He (Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country, Trump said."